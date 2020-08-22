Home

Robert Loring (Bob) MOORES

Robert Loring (Bob) MOORES Notice
MOORES, Robert Loring (Bob). Passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Veteran's Hospital on 20 August 2020, aged 85. Dearly beloved husband of 62 years to Joan, loving father of Amanda, Tracey and Jason; father-in-law of David, Jack and Catherine. Dearly loved grandfather of Hannah, Samuel, Thomas, Molly, Benjamin, Jake and Harry. Great-grandfather to Arthur and Alfie. Due to current lockdown restrictions, a private family service has been held but a celebration of Bob's life will held at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
