|
|
|
KERR, Robert Lindsay (retired Judge). On Saturday 18th May 2019, at Dove Hospice, St Andrews Village. Dearly loved husband of Joanne. Loved father of Richard, Belinda and Hamish and father-in-law of Jodie and Nicola. Loved grandfather of Kaleb, Ellie, Max, Charlotte and Jack and loved brother of Christine Bain. A service for Robert will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 24th May at 12:00pm. All Communications, C/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank 1742.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
Read More