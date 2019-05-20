Home

More Obituaries for Robert KERR
Robert Lindsay KERR

Robert Lindsay KERR Notice
KERR, Robert Lindsay (retired Judge). On Saturday 18th May 2019, at Dove Hospice, St Andrews Village. Dearly loved husband of Joanne. Loved father of Richard, Belinda and Hamish and father-in-law of Jodie and Nicola. Loved grandfather of Kaleb, Ellie, Max, Charlotte and Jack and loved brother of Christine Bain. A service for Robert will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 24th May at 12:00pm. All Communications, C/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank 1742.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
