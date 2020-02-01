|
LYON, Robert Lessels Halkett (Bob). Born 20 February 1929. Bob has now reached his used by date, being 25 January 2020. At the ripe old age of 90, he is off to be with his darling wife Grace. Adored father of Michael and Glenice, cherished Grandad/Poppie of Haydn and Amanda, Great Grandad/Poppie of Cameron, Jade, Chandler, Hudson and Lottie and Great Great Granddad of Aria. We will miss him dearly. Due to Bob being able to get an early and cheap one-way flight to heaven, to be with his beautiful wife Grace, no service will be held (as requested by Bob). A private cremation will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020