Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert LYON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lessels Halkett (Bob) LYON


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Robert Lessels Halkett (Bob) LYON Notice
LYON, Robert Lessels Halkett (Bob). Born 20 February 1929. Bob has now reached his used by date, being 25 January 2020. At the ripe old age of 90, he is off to be with his darling wife Grace. Adored father of Michael and Glenice, cherished Grandad/Poppie of Haydn and Amanda, Great Grandad/Poppie of Cameron, Jade, Chandler, Hudson and Lottie and Great Great Granddad of Aria. We will miss him dearly. Due to Bob being able to get an early and cheap one-way flight to heaven, to be with his beautiful wife Grace, no service will be held (as requested by Bob). A private cremation will be held.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -