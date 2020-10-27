|
JACKSON, Robert Leslie ("Bob"). Passed into the presence of his Lord and Saviour on 25 October 2020, aged 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Vonda Ruth and the late Ruth Daisy, father of Lesley, Lynette, Heather, Malcolm (deceased), and Murray. Father-in-law of Roger and Mel. Much loved Poppa of Nick and Michelle, Simon, Blair, Hayden and Rachel, Cameron and Stephanie, Kent and Bethany, Lance and Saskia, and his six great- grandchildren. Funeral to be held at Northcross Community Church, 826A East Coast Road, Northcross, Auckland, at 11am on Saturday 31 October 2020. In lieu of flowers donations to the Christian Missions Charitable Trust would be appreciated. Communications to: Jackson Family, PO Box 334-052 Sunnynook, Auckland 0743.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020