Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson & Susan Elliott Funeral Services
157 Shakespeare Rd
Milford, Auckland 0620
64 9-486 2631
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Northcross Community Church
826A East Coast Road
Northcross
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Leslie ("Bob") JACKSON

Add a Memory
Robert Leslie ("Bob") JACKSON Notice
JACKSON, Robert Leslie ("Bob"). Passed into the presence of his Lord and Saviour on 25 October 2020, aged 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Vonda Ruth and the late Ruth Daisy, father of Lesley, Lynette, Heather, Malcolm (deceased), and Murray. Father-in-law of Roger and Mel. Much loved Poppa of Nick and Michelle, Simon, Blair, Hayden and Rachel, Cameron and Stephanie, Kent and Bethany, Lance and Saskia, and his six great- grandchildren. Funeral to be held at Northcross Community Church, 826A East Coast Road, Northcross, Auckland, at 11am on Saturday 31 October 2020. In lieu of flowers donations to the Christian Missions Charitable Trust would be appreciated. Communications to: Jackson Family, PO Box 334-052 Sunnynook, Auckland 0743.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -