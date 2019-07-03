Home

Robert Leslie (Bob) HINES

HINES, Robert Leslie (Bob). Peacefully on Saturday, 29th June 2019, at Kenwyn Resthome Te Aroha, in his 86th year. Dearly loved husband of Pam of 64 years. Much loved father of Michael and Lyn, Peter (deceased) and Sherilyn, Judy and Craig. Special Poppa of Ben, Laura, Stuart, Scott and Katrina and great Poppa to Cole, Mia, Elsie and Sadie. A special thanks to the staff at Aroha House for the care of Bob over the last 2 years. A Memorial Service for Bob is to be held in the Te Aroha RSA, Rewi St, Te Aroha, Saturday, the 6th of July, at 10:30 am. All communications C/- the Hines family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019
