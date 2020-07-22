Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
4:00 p.m.
The Corner Bar
163 Queens Road
Panmure
Robert Leslie (Bob) HARRADENCE
HARRADENCE, Robert Leslie (Bob). Passed away aged 65 on Saturday, 18 July 2020 at Mercy Hospice, after a long brave battle with cancer. A beloved father, a dear friend who was always there for others, and a cherished member of the original Manuwai Ice Hockey Club. We would like to thank the Mercy Hospice for their loving care of Bob during his final days. A celebration of life will be held Friday 31 July from 4pm at The Corner Bar, 163 Queens Road Panmure.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020
