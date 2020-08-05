Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
1:00 p.m.
cottage at Auckland Memorial Park
2163 East Coast Rd
Silverdale
Robert Leslie (Bob) CAIRNS

Robert Leslie (Bob) CAIRNS Notice
CAIRNS, Robert Leslie (Bob). Passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020, with Lorraine at his side - aged 87. Cherished husband of Lorraine. Loved father of Andrea, Deborah and Simon, wonderful stepfather to Sue, John and Amanda, grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 6. Please join us to celebrate Bob's life at 1 pm on Thursday, August 20th, in the cottage at Auckland Memorial Park, 2163 East Coast Rd, Silverdale. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2020
