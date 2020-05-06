Home

Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Robert Lawson (Bob) HOWARD Notice
HOWARD, Robert Lawson (Bob). Passed away at Harbour Hospice Hibiscus House after a short illness; aged 73 years. Loved husband of Christine. Loved father of Malcolm and father-in-law of Karen. Dearly loved Poppa of Siena, Coran and Annelise. Loved brother of Elaine Chapman and Janet MacDowall. Do not stand at my grave and weep I am not there; I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints on snow, I am the sun on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush I am the swift uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry, I am not there; I did not die. A private cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate Bob's life will take place at a later date once the current restrictions have been lifted.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2020
