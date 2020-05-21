|
SHARP, Robert Knight (Bob). Sadly passed away on 16 May 2020, aged 81 years. You fought a hard battle with diabetes, dementia and cancer. Loved husband of Beverley (Bev) for 56 years. Loved dad of the late Richard, Peter (Pete) and Chantal. Loved Poppa to Gracie, Jorja and Katelyn. Special fur mate to Amy. He will be sadly missed by all. In accordance to Bob's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Thanks to Virginia Willis and the team at A4 Waikato Hospital for their care of Bob. Communications to Bev (Huntly) and Pete (Pukekohe).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2020