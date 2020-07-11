Home

Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Robert Kenneth WELLS

Robert Kenneth WELLS Notice
WELLS, Robert Kenneth. Passed away at Middlemore Hospital on 8th July 2020 in his 77th year. Dearly loved husband, best friend and soulmate of Leonie. Much loved and adored father and father in law of Paul, Sharyn and Paul Morgan and Michelle and Richard Gordon. Loved and treasured Grandad of Renee, Kaylee, Dallas, Caitlin, Rachel, Kurt, Jacob and Daneka and a very special Great Grandad of Marlee, Skylah and Keeper. "We will forever hold you in our hearts". In accordance with Bob's wishes a private cremation has been held. All communications to Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020
