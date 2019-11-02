Home

Robert Kelvin (Rob) CRABTREE

Robert Kelvin (Rob) CRABTREE Notice
CRABTREE, Robert Kelvin (Rob). Peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 30 October 2019, in his 75th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Christine. Loved and loving father and father-in-law of Matthew and Helen, Rupert, and Rebecca and Jeff. Cherished Poppa of Georgia, and Sophie; Noah, and Oliver; Finley, and Hamish. Donations to Big Brothers Big Sisters Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Crabtree family may be left on Rob's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/ rob. A service to celebrate Rob's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Saturday 9 November 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Eagars Funerals New Plymouth FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
