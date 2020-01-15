|
SALA, Robert John (John). Died peacefully at Te Mana Hospital on the 13th January 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret, dearly loved father of Linda and Tanya, father in law of Richard and loved grandad of Ellen and Flynn. A service to commemorate John's life will be held at H Morris Funeral Services, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote, on Saturday 18th January 2020 at 11am. The family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff of both the Oncology and Radiation therapy clinics at Auckland Hospital, the angels at Harbour Hospice and latterly Te Mana staff. Please no flowers but donations can be made to Harbour Hospice either directly or at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020