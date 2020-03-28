Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
04-293 6844
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert LEADBETTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John (Bob) LEADBETTER

Add a Memory
Robert John (Bob) LEADBETTER Notice
LEADBETTER, Robert John (Bob). On 23 March 2020, Bob passed away peacefully at Winara Rest Home, Waikanae. Loved husband of the late Eileen. Dearly loved father and father- in-law of Keith and Lyn, Noel and Gaylene. Loved Grandad of Jason, Natalie and Adam, Gareth, Tiffany and Richard. Loved Pop Pop of Sophie, Samantha, Ryan, Anthony, Lily and Krystal. Loved friend of Betty Jeffries. The family appreciate the love and care from the nurses and staff at Winara. Due to the current situation there will be a private cremation, with a celebration of Bob's life to be held at a later date. All messages to the Leadbetter family c/- PO Box 300, Waikanae 5250. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 2936844
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -