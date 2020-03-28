|
LEADBETTER, Robert John (Bob). On 23 March 2020, Bob passed away peacefully at Winara Rest Home, Waikanae. Loved husband of the late Eileen. Dearly loved father and father- in-law of Keith and Lyn, Noel and Gaylene. Loved Grandad of Jason, Natalie and Adam, Gareth, Tiffany and Richard. Loved Pop Pop of Sophie, Samantha, Ryan, Anthony, Lily and Krystal. Loved friend of Betty Jeffries. The family appreciate the love and care from the nurses and staff at Winara. Due to the current situation there will be a private cremation, with a celebration of Bob's life to be held at a later date. All messages to the Leadbetter family c/- PO Box 300, Waikanae 5250. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 2936844
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020