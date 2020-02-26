Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pellows Funeral Directors & Advisors
138 Grey St
Hamilton, Waikato
07-856 5129
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hamilton Park Chapel
395 Morrinsville Road
Newstead, Hamilton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert HOWLETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John (Bob) HOWLETT

Add a Memory
Robert John (Bob) HOWLETT Notice
HOWLETT, Robert John (Bob). At home on 23 February 2020, aged 78 years young. Beloved husband of Anne. Loved Dad of John, and Julie and father- in-law of Martin. Devoted Grandad of Monique, and Madalaine. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Hospice Waikato, and left at the service. All messages to The Howlett Family c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Bob's life, to be held at Hamilton Park Chapel 395 Morrinsville Road Newstead, Hamilton, on Friday, 28 February 2020 at 11.00am. To be followed by a private burial. Pellows Funeral Directors FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -