HOWLETT, Robert John (Bob). At home on 23 February 2020, aged 78 years young. Beloved husband of Anne. Loved Dad of John, and Julie and father- in-law of Martin. Devoted Grandad of Monique, and Madalaine. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Hospice Waikato, and left at the service. All messages to The Howlett Family c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Bob's life, to be held at Hamilton Park Chapel 395 Morrinsville Road Newstead, Hamilton, on Friday, 28 February 2020 at 11.00am. To be followed by a private burial. Pellows Funeral Directors FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020