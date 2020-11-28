Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Otorohanga Club
107 Maniapoto Street
View Map
Robert John (Frosty) FROST

Robert John (Frosty) FROST Notice
FROST, Robert John (Frosty). Passed away peacefully at home on 26th November 2020, aged 72 years. Loving husband of Sue. Cherished father of Donna and Marlies, Karen and Jeremy, Linda and Marty, Shelly, Graham, Brendan, and Euan. Adoring Poppa to many. A celebration of Frosty's life will be held at the Otorohanga Club, 107 Maniapoto Street, on Tuesday, 1st December at 1 pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Child Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Frost family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
