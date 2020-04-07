Home

Robert John (Bob) ALLISON

Robert John (Bob) ALLISON Notice
ALLISON, Robert John (Bob). Passed away peacefully at home on 3, April 2020, aged 90 years. Loved Husband of Win for almost 68 years. Cherished Dad to Gaylene, Delwyn Pandeter, Robyn and Brian, Cheryl (deceased) and Mike, Lynette and Grant, Grant and Vanessa. Special Grandad of his 14 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. A Celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. No matter how life changes, No matter what we do, A special place in our hearts is always kept for you. An inspiration to your loving family. All communications to the Allison family, PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 7, 2020
