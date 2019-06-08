Home

SALTHOUSE, Robert James (Bob). He slipped anchor and sailed peacefully away on Thursday 6 June 2019, aged 83. Loving husband and mate of Jean having just celebrated 61 years of marriage. Loving father and captain to Julie and Angus, Don, Rob and Kathy, Dean and Treena. Idolising grandfather to Trenton, Grace, Aston, Olivia and James, Holly, Jess, Brooke and Morgan, Olivia, Josh and Laura, Laura-Jane, Jade, and Sharna. Doting great grandfather to Seth, Jean-Euan, and Waylin. He has left a legacy of love and life that we can treasure. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at Windsor Park Baptist Church, 550 East Coast Road, Mairangi Bay on Monday 10 June at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
