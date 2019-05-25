|
PRATT, Robert James (Bob). Passed away peacefully, with his much loved wife Judy, by his side; on Wednesday 22nd May 2019, in Hamilton. Aged 77 years. Much loved Dad of Sheryl and Angela. Loved Grandad of Stuart and Nikki, Samantha, Jesse, Tayla and Cameron. "GG" Grandad to Stevie and Layla. Special "Dad" to Darien. Loved brother of Marie, John and Julianne. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the Avantidrome, 15 Hanlin Road, Cambridge, on Tuesday 28th May at 11.30 a.m. Communications for the Pratt family may be sent c/- P.O. Box 4449, Hamilton.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
