OGLE, Robert James (Jim). Born May 08, 1934. Passed away peacefully at home on June 09, 2019. Age 85. Loved husband of Ann for 63 years. Loved father to Janmarie and Bretton (deceased). Loved grandfather to Pia and Amber and loved great pop to eight great grandchildren. Memorial service to be held at the Kingdom Hall, 107 Awakino Rd, Dargaville on Thursday 13th June 2019 at 2pm. Then followed by afternoon tea at the Lighthouse Function Centre, Harding Park, Dargaville.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2019
