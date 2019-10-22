Home

Robert James (Joe) MILLS

Robert James (Joe) MILLS Notice
MILLS, Robert James (Joe). Passed away at home on Saturday 19 October 2019, aged 64 years. Dearly loved partner of Shona (Flood) and brother of Judith Ann Lawrence and uncle of Ryan. A cherished friend and colleague to those who knew him. A service to celebrate Joe's life will be held at the Devonport Naval Base Chapel, on Thursday 24 October at 11 am, followed by interment at Purewa Cemetery, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank. Photo ID is required for entry to the Naval Base. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation to Mercy Hospice PO Box 47693 Ponsonby, Auckland 1144 - www.mercyhospice.org.nz Communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors and Advisors.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
