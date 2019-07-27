Home

Robert James (Robbie) McDONALD

Robert James (Robbie) McDONALD Notice
McDONALD, Robert James (Robbie). Young heart at 59 years of age. Passed away peacefully on July 25th 2019 with his loved ones by his side. Loving husband, father and grandad. "For ye'll take the high road and I'll take the low road and I'll be in Scotland afore ye. For me and my true love will meet again." A private gathering will be held on Monday 29th of July 2019 in Perth Western Australia for sharing special memories. A memorial will be held in Pukekohe New Zealand, 25th of January 2020 with details to follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019
