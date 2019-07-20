|
LINDSAY, Robert James. Passed away 19 July 2019 aged 98 years. Dearly loved husband and father of Shirley and Tony. Adored father and father in law of Robyn and Cedric. Beloved grand father of Tony, Daryl, Jamie, Susan Kelly, Amanda, Becky and beloved uncle of Peter and Maryanne and Lidabet. I would like to thank the wonderful staff at the oaks Ashwood Park retirement Home for the love and kindness they show my Father. There will be a private Cremation and then a memorial service will be held at the Cust Hotel in Cust ch ch at 2.30 on the 31st of August Please RSPV to [email protected] by 25th august. all other correspondence to 6 Ranui st Waikawa Bay Picton Nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019