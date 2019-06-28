|
|
|
KELLY, Robert James (Bob). Passed away at home on Thursday 27th June 2019, aged 83 years. Cherished husband of Jeannette, Dad of Trevor, Heather and Karen, and Poppa to Sam, Liam, Lexie and Kellie. A private cremation will be held for family followed by a celebration of Bob's life to be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo at 11am on Monday 1st July. Forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice, P O Box 950, Taupo would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 28 to June 29, 2019