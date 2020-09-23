Home

Robert James HAMLIN

Robert James HAMLIN Notice
HAMLIN, Robert James. Suddenly on September 14, 2020 at Christchurch Hospital with his younger brother Matthew by his side, our beloved Robert left this world. For 53 years he gave our family so much love, joy and laughter. Precious third child of Roger (Hap) and Jennifer, dearly loved brother to Grant, Avril and Matthew, Wonderful uncle to Tyler and Simone. Brother-in-law to Freda, Guenther and Carla. Robert's cousins, friends and their children all loved him deeply. We greatly appreciate the messages, cards and flowers sent to support our family and show your affection for Robert. He will be sadly missed by so many.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
