FIFE, Robert James (Jim). 6 May 1932 - 1 September 2019. Passed away peacefully at Rawene Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Valmai Fife (nee Parlane), loved father of Ken and Valerie, Greg and Tania, Chris and Roxanne, Suzanne and Alan. Grandfather to many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Wednesday the 4th September at 11am at the Rawene Hall followed by interment at Rawene Cemetery. Jim will be laying in state at his home on Tuesday. Special thanks and appreciation to all the staff and volunteers at Rawene hospital for their loving care and kindness for Jim during his stay. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2019