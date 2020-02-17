Home

Robert James (Bob the builder) FIELDER

Robert James (Bob the builder) FIELDER Notice
FIELDER, Robert James (Bob the builder). After a brief but intense battle with cancer Bob passed away on Thursday, 13th February 2020, aged 76 years. A very big thanks to the management and staff of Aparangi Care Village in Te Kauwhata for their care and compassion. A private cremation has been held. A final farewell will be held on Saturday, 22nd February at 1pm at PeeWee's Pond 80 Hawke Road, Te Kauwhata. Correspondence to: [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
