FIELDER, Robert James (Bob the builder). After a brief but intense battle with cancer Bob passed away on Thursday, 13th February 2020, aged 76 years. A very big thanks to the management and staff of Aparangi Care Village in Te Kauwhata for their care and compassion. A private cremation has been held. A final farewell will be held on Saturday, 22nd February at 1pm at PeeWee's Pond 80 Hawke Road, Te Kauwhata. Correspondence to: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020