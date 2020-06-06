Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
3:30 p.m.
Robert James (Bob) BAIRD


1934 - 2020
Robert James (Bob) BAIRD Notice
BAIRD, Robert James (Bob). Born December 20, 1934. Bob passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020. Cherished husband of the late Judy. Beloved Dad of Jenny and Ron, Bruce and Sophie and Wendy and Paul. Treasured Grandad of Brianna, Tristan, Daley, Keenan, Jazmin and Callum. Special GG to Kruiz, Ollie, Aaliya, Eli, Quinn, Caleb, Ezra and Jayden. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 13 June, at 3:30pm. No flowers, please.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020
