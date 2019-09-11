|
IRELAND, Robert (Bob). Born April 11, 1941. Passed away on September 07, 2019. Passed away sadly on the 7th September 2019 surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of the late Trish Ireland, loving father to Debbie and Theresa, and father in law to Luke. An amazing Poppa to Ashton, Grant, Paige, Troy, Hollie, Maia and Brody. Friend to many. You will be dearly missed. You truly were 'Simply The Best' A funeral service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at the Panmure Yacht and Boating Club, 104 Kings Road in Panmure on Thursday 12th September at 1:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019