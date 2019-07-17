|
McHARDY, Robert Ian (Bob) JP. Peacefully at Thames Hospital, on 16th July, 2019; in his 88th year. Devoted husband for the past 64 years, of Dot. Dearly loved Dad of Peter and Maria, Mary and Ian, Liz and Karl, Tim, Steve and Fee, and the late Emmet, and Dave. Cherished Poppa of 19 grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren. 'Requiescat In Pace' Requiem Mass for Bob will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, 6 Bennett Drive, Tairua, on Saturday 20th July, at 11am, followed by interment at Tairua Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to IDEA/IHC New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to Level 1, 57 Willis Street, PO Box 4155, Wellington 6011. Communications to: 55/921 Tararu Road, Thames 3500.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019