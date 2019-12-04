|
WALLACE, Robert Hunter. Passed away at home, Friday 29th November 2019. Brother to the late George Wallace, son to the late Helen and Pearce Wallace. Brother in law to Jessie Wallace. Much loved uncle to Stephanie, Fiona, Brett, Derek, Olivia, Courtney, Erika and Keeley. "You tried so hard to stay with us, But struggle was in vain, God took you in his loving arms and freed you from your pain." We love you Wee Rob and you will be sadly missed. A service for Robert will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Monday 9th December at 10.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2019