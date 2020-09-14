|
PATON, Robert Henry (Bob). Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 11, 2020. Dearly adored husband of Shirley. You are the love of my life. Loving and proud father and father-in-law of Brenda and Stephen, and Lyn and David. Cherished grandad and Gaga of Kate and Matt, Nick, Ella and Doug, and Harry and Jasmine. Great grandad to Baby Jaxon. Due to the current restrictions a private service will be held. "The love and guidance you gave us all will be remembered as we strive to make you proud. We hold you dearly in our hearts" Ensom Funeral Services 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2020