KIRKHAM, Robert Henry. On 27th September, 2020. Peacefully at Mangakino. Aged 75 years. Beloved husband of Neil. Loved father of James and Alex. Adored grandad of Julian and Lena, Margot and Wilfred. Loved former husband of Pam. Much loved brother to Joann, and the late John and the late Bruce. A service for Robert will be held at South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, Commerce Street, Tokoroa on Friday 2nd October, 2020 at 11.00 am followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P.O. Box 459, Tokoroa 3444 New Zealand
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020