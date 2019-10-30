Home

Robert Henry (Bob Pop) JURY

Robert Henry (Bob Pop) JURY Notice
JURY, Robert Henry (Bob Pop). On the 28th October Bob passed away peacefully at O'Conor Home. Dearly loved Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Great Great Grandfather and Friend. Many special thanks to all the wonderful staff for their awesome support. A gathering will be held at Merv's place 106 Torea Street Granity, 4th November at 2pm followed by private cremation. Respectfully cared for by Ascot Funeral Home 22 Russell Street Westport
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
