Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Anthony's Catholic Church
Kent Street
Waiuku
Robert Harry (Bob) LUPTON


1965 - 2020
Robert Harry (Bob) LUPTON Notice
LUPTON, Robert Harry (Bob). 22 August 1965 - 8 February 2020. Bob wishes to advise that he has died. Bob hated funerals so isn't having one. Bob's had an amazing life with a loving family. Dearly loved husband of Edna, cherished Dad of Abigail and Michael, Britney and Joel, Ronel, Queenie and Russell, and a wonderful Granddad of Cedrick and Eimma Mhaye. In lieu of flowers donations to the Franklin Hospice Charitable Trust, PO Box 118, Pukekohe would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Celebration of Bob's life will finally be held at St Anthony's Catholic Church, Kent Street, Waiuku on Friday 20th November at 1.00 pm. Dress code - colourful. All communications to Edna 021 055 6800.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2020
