DIX, Robert Harley. Unexpectedly on 27th April, 2020. Dearly loved and loving husband of Natalie, cherished Dad of Joe, Josh, Jake, Eden, and loved by Chelsea, Hannah, Gita, Ceejay and Poppy. 'Count not your age by the years you lived, but by the love you gave and the things you did'. Rob, you were an amazing husband and you meant the world to me. You were loved beyond words, couldn't have been a better father to your children, there wasn't a harder working man, and the kids couldn't be prouder to have you as their Dad! There's really no amount of words that we could say to explain the love we have for you, and the joy you brought to our lives. Everyone who knew you will hold you in their hearts forever, and the memories we have with you will last a lifetime. A private cremation will be held, and a celebration of Rob's life will take place after the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020