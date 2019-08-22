Home

Robert Halliday (Bob) GLOVER

Robert Halliday (Bob) GLOVER Notice
GLOVER, Robert Halliday (Bob). Peacefully passed away on 21st August 2019 surrounded by family. Much loved husband of Sonia, father of Andrew and Gareth (deceased), brother of Ian, brother-in-law of Jesse, Ivan and Jo and father-in-law of Katie. The family wish to thank the staff of Liston Heights Retirement Home for their on- going and compassionate care of Bob during his stay. A service for Bob will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Monday 26th August 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's New Zealand, PO Box 11067, Wellington would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications with Bob's family c/- PO Box 293, Turangi. Taupo Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
