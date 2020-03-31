Home

Robert Haddon OTENE


1942 - 2020
Robert Haddon OTENE Notice
OTENE, Robert Haddon. 26 May 1942 - 29 March 2020 He Roimata Aroha, He tangi aroha, ka tangi ka tangi. On Sunday 29th March 2020, Robert passed away peacefully surrounded by his whānau. Dearly loved husband of the late Martha (Williams), devoted father to Stewart, Ivan (dec), Roberta, Ruihi and Josephine and father n law to Leanne, Colin, Dion and Rima. Adored Papa of Connor, Cameron, Josh, Madison, Taylor, Paige, Joseph and Amelia. He was a loved brother, cousin and known fondly as Uncle Boy to all his nieces and nephews who he loved. Thank you to all the staff at Ranburn for taking such love and care of Matua. A private whānau service and burial will take place at Mamere Urupa, Mangamuka. Haere atu ra e te Paapa, haere ki te torona o ihowa. Hoki atu ki o tatou matua tupuna. Moe mai, moe mai ra x



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 31, 2020
