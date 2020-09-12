|
LEACH, Robert Grant. Passed away peacefully on the evening of September 8th 2020. Beloved husband of Ngaire, wonderful Father of Debbie, Michael, Mandy and Sally. Baby brother of Brian and Meryl. Supportive Father in law to Harvie, Ruth and Rob. Adored Poppie of 18 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren. Brother Brian, and Sister Meryl. A private service will be held in loving memory at Purewa Cemetery. Due to current restrictions this will be attendance by invitation only. Please ask family for the live video feed which will be available.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020