Robert Graham Temple (Bob) BENNETT


1930 - 2020
Robert Graham Temple (Bob) BENNETT Notice
BENNETT, Robert Graham Temple (Bob). Born 7th September 1930. Passed away at Auckland Hospital on 25th September 2020 following a short illness and a long battle with Alzheimers. Much loved husband of the late Helen. Loving father to Robert, Bruce and Alison (and their families), and uncle to Miles, Paul, Fiona, Jane and Eileen and their families. Lecturer at Canterbury University 1950s-1990s. Member of the Christchurch Cathedral bellringers 1950s-2010. A private gathering and cremation has been held. This is to be followed by a memorial service in September 2021. Thanks to Cromwell House for Bob's care over the last 2 years. Communications to Alison Wallis: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
