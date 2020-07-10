|
|
|
NORRIS, Robert Graham (Bob). Passed peacefully to the Lord on June 24, 2020 in his 84th year. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Peter and Roger, father-in-law of Belinda and Melanie, grandfather of Christy, Jerry, Chloe and Amy, dear brother of the late Leslie. A service to commemorate Dad's life will be held at Tauranga Central Baptist Church on Saturday July 18th at 1:30 pm. Dad was a gifted craftsman, a lover of music, reading and nature, a deeply devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grandparent. His legacy lives on in our lives. Hope Family Funeral Services, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 10 to July 11, 2020