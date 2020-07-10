Home

Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Tauranga Central Baptist Church
Robert Graham (Bob) NORRIS

Robert Graham (Bob) NORRIS Notice
NORRIS, Robert Graham (Bob). Passed peacefully to the Lord on June 24, 2020 in his 84th year. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Peter and Roger, father-in-law of Belinda and Melanie, grandfather of Christy, Jerry, Chloe and Amy, dear brother of the late Leslie. A service to commemorate Dad's life will be held at Tauranga Central Baptist Church on Saturday July 18th at 1:30 pm. Dad was a gifted craftsman, a lover of music, reading and nature, a deeply devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grandparent. His legacy lives on in our lives. Hope Family Funeral Services, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 10 to July 11, 2020
