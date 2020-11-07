|
|
|
HAYCOCK, Robert Graham (Graham). Passed away on November 5, 2020 suddenly at home in his 82nd year. Cherished and beloved husband of Sandra for 59 years. Dearly loved father and father in law to Tracey and David, Renee and the late Ross, Tania and David. Precious Poppa of Nicola, Melissa and Michael, and great Poppa to Charlie. Forever loved and missed, a gentle man and a gentlemen. Graham will be at home with his family until the morning of his service. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Wednesday 11 November at 3.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020