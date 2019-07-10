Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert FRANCIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Graham FRANCIS

Add a Memory
Robert Graham FRANCIS Notice
FRANCIS, Robert Graham. On July 8th 2019 at Tauranga Hospital, aged 78 years. Loved husband of the late Janet, and previously of Joy. Loving father and father in law of Karl and Gilly, and Granddad of Douglas. Loved brother of Jocelyn, Kath, Joan, and Dot. Loved by "Man's best friend" Kenya. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Road Omokoroa on Monday July 15th at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for St John Ambulance.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.