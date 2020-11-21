|
BOURNE, Robert Graham (Bobby). Passed away 17 November 2020 at age 77, surrounded by family at North Shore Hospital. Son of Jeanie and Hiram (Spider) Bourne. Brother of Sidney, John, Mabel, Janet and Kathy Loved uncle and grand uncle of 26 nephews and nieces. Bob was a hard case character widely known in Waiwera and beyond. A gentleman full of cheek but always respectful. Will be greatly missed. As per his instructions, a celebration of his life has already occurred.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020