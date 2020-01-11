|
RONAYNE, Robert Graeme. Born 9th February 1955, and passed away 7th January 2020. Son of Grace and the late Graeme. Loving husband of Renee, father of Declan and Elliot. Cool step-father of Brittany, Dane, and Tia. Brother to Jocelyn, Anne, and Ian. Brother-in-law to David and Mike. Rob's family welcomes you to a service to celebrate Rob's life at the Tasman Lounge, Alexandra Park (Greenlane Road entrance) Auckland, on Tuesday, 14 January, at 2.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020