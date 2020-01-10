|
RONAYNE, Robert Graeme. Born 9th February 1955. Passed away 7th January 2020. Loving husband of Renee, father of Declan and Elliot. Step-father of Brittany, Dane, and Tia. Son of Grace and the late Graeme. Brother to Jocelyn, Anne, and Ian. Brother-in-law to David and Mike. Rob's family welcomes you to a service to celebrate Rob's life at the Tasman Lounge, Alexandra Park (Greenlane Road entrance), Auckland, on Tuesday, 14 January, at 2.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 10, 2020