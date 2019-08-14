|
BROWN, Robert Gordon (Bob). On 13th August, 2019 passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lorraine, loved father and father-in-law of Suzi, Graeme and Jane, Peter and Theresa, Vicki and Pat, loved granddad and great granddad of Paige, Kimberley, Jordan, Tremaine, Summer, Isabella, Phoebe, Claudia and Reagan. Thank you for being a fantastic husband, father and granddad. A service for Bob will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday, 16th August, 2019 at 3:15 p.m. All communications to the Brown family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019