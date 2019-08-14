Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gordon (Bob) BROWN

Add a Memory
Robert Gordon (Bob) BROWN Notice
BROWN, Robert Gordon (Bob). On 13th August, 2019 passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lorraine, loved father and father-in-law of Suzi, Graeme and Jane, Peter and Theresa, Vicki and Pat, loved granddad and great granddad of Paige, Kimberley, Jordan, Tremaine, Summer, Isabella, Phoebe, Claudia and Reagan. Thank you for being a fantastic husband, father and granddad. A service for Bob will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday, 16th August, 2019 at 3:15 p.m. All communications to the Brown family C/- the above Funeral Home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.