Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mary's -in-Holy Trinity Cathedral
446 Parnell Road
Parnell
GILL, Robert. Passed away suddenly on 15th January 2020 in Maui, Hawaii. Aged 62 years. Treasured husband of Jillian. Much loved father of Tom, Sam, Steve and Cate. Loved son of Ernest and Gwenyth (both deceased), and loved brother of John. Loved son in law of Paul and Maureen Austin. "Bob, you are amazing. We will miss you". Forever in our hearts. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at St Mary's -in-Holy Trinity Cathedral, 446 Parnell Road, Parnell on Thursday 13th February at 11 am, followed by a private burial. Communications C/- of Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
