Robert Gilbert (Bob) YELLOWLEES

Robert Gilbert (Bob) YELLOWLEES Notice
YELLOWLEES, Robert Gilbert (Bob). Suddenly at home on 15 April 2020, aged 61 years. Dearly loved son of the late Bob and Elaine. Much loved husband of Jill. Loving father, friend and role model to Chris and Ben. Loving brother-in-law to Graham and Carol, Denise and Murray, and the late Philip. Adored uncle to his nephews, nieces and their families. Taken much too soon, he will be greatly missed, and will remain in our hearts forever. Memorial service details to be confirmed at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
