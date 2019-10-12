|
|
|
ROGERS, Robert Gerard Henry (Bob). Passed away peacefully at home on 11th October 2019, aged 76. Loving husband of Diane. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Anita and Dean, Carmel and Garth, and Gretchen and Craig. Loved Grandad of his nine grandchildren. Will be sadly missed. With thanks to St John's Ambulance Service. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay on Wednesday 16th October 2019 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John's would be appreciated at www.stjohn.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019