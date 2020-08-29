|
TILLETT, Robert George Laccohee (Bob). Passed away peacefully at 89 years of age on August 23, in Perth Western Australia. Dearly loved husband of the late Elsie, father and father in law of David and June, Mark and Gillian, Wendy and Jerome. Grandfather of Rosalind, Emily and Deborah; Scott and Julia; Laura, Ella, and Nelson; Great Grandfather of Lachie, Aaliyah, Isla, Indi, Penelope and Annabel. Residing in WA for the past 12 years and more recently at the Alice Rose King Care Centre (The Ark) Many thanks to the dedicated staff and Wendy for their loving care of Dad. A private family service has been held in Perth
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020